Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Hold

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday.

KLDO stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 85.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

