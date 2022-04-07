Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Hold

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

