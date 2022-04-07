Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algoma Steel Group Inc. is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Algoma Steel Group Inc., formerly known as Legato Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $844.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

