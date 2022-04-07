Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 719,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,368. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,824,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 707,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

