Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 719,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,368. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,824,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 707,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.