Zacks: Brokerages Expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Technologies.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UFPT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $502.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

