Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $4.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.01 and the lowest is $4.26. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $5.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $1,027,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.95. 20,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,758. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $254.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

