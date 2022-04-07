Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will report sales of $839.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.10 million and the lowest is $837.75 million. Plexus posted sales of $880.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $78.39. 3,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Plexus by 0.9% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Plexus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

