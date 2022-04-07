Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $43.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

