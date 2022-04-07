Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 387.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 228,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,217. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

