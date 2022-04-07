Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gemini Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 228,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,217. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.