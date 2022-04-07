Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to report sales of $67.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.57 million. Alphatec reported sales of $44.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $305.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.06 million to $306.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $372.26 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $378.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.42. 42,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,545. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,244,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 496.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 791,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alphatec by 2,528.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 754,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 750,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

