Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) to announce $15.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.52 million to $16.80 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $14.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $80.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $99.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.33 million, with estimates ranging from $64.56 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

TBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 419,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $737.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

