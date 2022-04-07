Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will post $30.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the lowest is $30.17 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $154.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $164.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $157.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

SHIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 182,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,555. The company has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

