Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.38). Root also posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Root.

Get Root alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

In other Root news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Root during the first quarter worth $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,756. Root has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $469.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.14.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Root (ROOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.