Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) to announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.91 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $54.99. 1,020,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.00 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in KBR by 97.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after buying an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,275,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

