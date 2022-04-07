Zacks: Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.76. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.95.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $7.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.73. 2,036,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.77. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

