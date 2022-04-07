Zacks: Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.83 Million

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to report $66.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. TechTarget posted sales of $57.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $312.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $363.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,734,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 19.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

