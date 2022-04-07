Zacks: Analysts Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

OSH stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 11,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,771 shares of company stock worth $4,514,095. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

