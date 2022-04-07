Zacks: Analysts Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

