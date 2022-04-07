Zacks: Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($1.13). eHealth reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 347.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Barclays lowered eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in eHealth by 7.9% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 246,152 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,504,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. eHealth has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.09.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

