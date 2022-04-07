Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will post $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. CEVA posted sales of $25.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $144.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $144.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $164.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $166.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

CEVA stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $876.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,776.00, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. CEVA has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CEVA by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 157.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 123,506 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 610.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 118,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,190,000 after buying an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

