Zacks: Analysts Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $537.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

