Zacks: Analysts Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $537.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.83.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.