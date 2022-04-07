Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ARES. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE ARES traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.05. 34,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,857 shares of company stock worth $29,778,717 over the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

