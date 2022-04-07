Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE WTI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.58. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $5,616,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 105.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 848,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 587,155 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.