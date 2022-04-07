Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.12 EPS

Analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Truist Financial posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 27,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

