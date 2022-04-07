Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.40 Million

Analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) to announce $109.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.70 million and the highest is $112.09 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $105.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $456.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $458.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $503.31 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 86,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,292. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 228.00 and a beta of 2.55.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

