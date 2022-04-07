YVS.Finance Price Reaches $0.11 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $146,107.32 and $33,792.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,427 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

