Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Western Union as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Western Union by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

NYSE WU opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.