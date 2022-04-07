Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $4.03 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Littelfuse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 292.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $236.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.09 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

