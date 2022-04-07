Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.74 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1,165.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $253,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

