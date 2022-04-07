Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,262 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Oshkosh as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.71 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.