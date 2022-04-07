Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 147,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

