Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.14 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 50,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

