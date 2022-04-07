Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

