Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 67,436 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Donaldson as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,569,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $24,077,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Donaldson by 87.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 226,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 172,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 127,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

