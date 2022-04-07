Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,575 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AGCO by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 33.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

AGCO stock opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

