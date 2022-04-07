Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Perficient by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Perficient by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,825 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Perficient by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient stock opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.15.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

