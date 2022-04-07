Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. FIL Ltd lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 319,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $8,104,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $21,793,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,007,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of RNR opened at $158.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.