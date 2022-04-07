Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Trading Down 3.9%

Yoshitsu Co Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 129,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,006,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.63.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

About Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF)

Yoshitsu Co Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of beauty and health products, as well as other products principally in Japan. Yoshitsu Co Ltd is based in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.