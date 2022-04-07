Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 185,328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 96,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

