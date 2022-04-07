Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 21,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 924,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $643.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 152,816 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Yalla Group by 5,780.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Yalla Group by 51.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Yalla Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

