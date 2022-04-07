Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 21,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 924,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
The firm has a market capitalization of $643.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.