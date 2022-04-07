Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $23.63

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $21.65. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 13,592 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 848.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

