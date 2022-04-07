Xponance Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,830. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JBL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

