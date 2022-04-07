Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $167.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

