Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NUE opened at $146.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

