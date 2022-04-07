Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 243.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

LEN opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

