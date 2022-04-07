Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Workday by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,467,000 after purchasing an additional 429,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Shares of WDAY opened at $230.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,301.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock worth $55,407,953. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

