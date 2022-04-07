Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,441,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,746,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

MMC stock opened at $171.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.45 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

