Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $296,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
