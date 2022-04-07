Xponance Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 337.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,229 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $924,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,640,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.