Xponance Inc. Has $5.09 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 741,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,093,000 after buying an additional 115,246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $2,151,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.28.

Shares of LULU opened at $371.83 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.